Susan Wojcicki, who pioneered YouTube’s ballooning growth, dies

Susan Wojcicki, one of Google’s earliest employees whose later tenure as CEO saw YouTube’s growth into a global powerhouse, has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

“Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it's hard to imagine the world without her,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Saturday (August 10).

The 56-year-old Wojcicki was a pivotal figure in the history of Google and played a significant role in shaping the internet. She was the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023.

Pichai salutes Susan

Calling her “an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world”, Pichai said on X: “I am one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan.”

She was the 16th employee to join Google and received a 'Google Founders Award' for making AdSense, which helped tremendously in Google's advertising

She not only helped develop but was an advocate for women in tech.

A success story

Wojcicki managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google's first Video and Book search as well as early parts of AdSense's creation, worked on YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions and served as SVP of Ads.

Wojcicki began her journey with Google in 1998 when she rented her garage to the company's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. This led to her joining Google and be its first marketing manager in 1999.

Husband’s emotional tribute

Wojcicki's husband Dennis Troper paid her a rich and emotional tribute on Facebook.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after two years of living with non-small cell lung cancer.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," he wrote.

Susan’s successor

"Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time," he said.

Indian-American Neal Mohan was appointed the new YouTube CEO after Wojcicki announced in February 2023 she was stepping down after 25 years at the Google-owned company.