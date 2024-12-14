Suchir Balaji, OpenAI whistleblower, found dead in San Francisco

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old whistleblower who was an employee of OpenAI and had expressed concern about the company’s practices and operations, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in San Francisco on November 26.

The San Francisco police were called to Suchir’s apartment by his friends and colleagues who were worried about his well-being. The police officers discovered Suchir’s dead body in his apartment, and confirmed the death on November 26, according to news reports.

It is said that investigators do not suspect any foul play and think it may be a case of suicide.

“Officers and medics arrived on the scene and located a deceased adult male from what appeared to be a suicide. No evidence of foul play was found during the initial investigation,” said a police statement quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Later, the director of the office of the city’s chief medical examiner told the media that the manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Suchir had accused OpenAI of copyright violations

Suchir Balaji had resigned from OpenAI in August this year, and had accused the artificial intelligence company of copyright violations. He publicly accused the company of using copyrighted material without proper authorisation in order to train its generative AI programme ChatGPT. He had also alleged that technologies like ChatGPT were damaging the internet.

Suchir, while being interviewed by the New York Times, had said that OpenAI’s practices were harmful to the internet ecosystem and detrimental to the businesses and persons whose data was used without their consent.

In a post on X on October 24, Suchir wrote, “I recently participated in a NYT story about fair use and generative AI, and why I’m sceptical ‘fair use’ would be a plausible defence for a lot of generative AI products.”