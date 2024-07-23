Stock markets climb in early trade prior to Budget presentation

Stock markets climbed in early trade on Tuesday (July 23), with the Sensex climbing over 264 points, ahead of the Union Budget presentation later in the day as investors' sentiment turned buoyant amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC were the biggest gainers.

HCL Tech, Power Grid, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were among the laggards. However, later, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatile trends and were trading flat. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹3,444.06 crore on Monday (July 22), according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul traded higher while Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday (July 22).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded marginally up by 0.02 per cent to USD 82.42 a barrel.

Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE benchmark fell 102.57 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,502.08 on Monday (July 22). The NSE Nifty dipped 21.65 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.25.

(With agency inputs)