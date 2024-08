Stock market gains decline to close lower; Nifty falls below 24,000

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Stock markets surrendered early gains and settled lower in volatile trade on Tuesday with Sensex losing 166 points and Nifty ending below the 24,000 level due to fag-end selling in banking and telecom stocks.

Falling for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,593.07, down 166.33 points or 0.21 per cent, as 17 of its constituents declined and 13 gained.

The index opened sharply higher and rallied further 1,092.68 points or 1.38 per cent to a high of 79,852.08 on value-buying by investors. However, the barometer faltered later and hit a low of 78,496.57 as banking shares came under selling pressure.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 63.05 points or 0.26 per cent to settle below the 24,000 level at 23,992.55. The index surged 327 points or 1.35 per cent to 24,382.60 in intra-day trade but failed to hold onto gains.

"The domestic market tried to rebound mirroring the Asian markets. However, momentum was short-lived and closed below the threshold level of 24,000. Investors are watching the appreciating Yen, weak US economic data, and rising geopolitical tensions," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

From the 30 Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the biggest laggards.

JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were among the gainers from the pack.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee started three-day deliberations on Tuesday. The RBI governor will announce the bi-monthly policy on Thursday.

Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova, said, "Amid persistent inflationary pressures, particularly due to rising food prices, the RBI is expected to maintain the current benchmark rate. This cautious approach is designed to balance economic growth with price stability." Asian markets also rebounded sharply, where Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai settled significantly higher. Hong Kong, however ended lower.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 share index soared as much as 10.7 per cent early Tuesday, a day after it plunged the most in 37 years. European markets were trading in the negative territory. The US markets ended with deep cuts on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.30 per cent to USD 76.52 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark plummeted 2,222.55 points or 2.74 per cent to settle at over a month's low of 78,759.40 on Monday, marking its worst single-day retreat since June 4, 2024. During the day, it tanked 2,686.09 points or 3.31 per cent to 78,295.86.

The NSE Nifty slumped 662.10 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at 24,055.60. During the day, it tumbled 824 points or 3.33 per cent to 23,893.70. Nifty also saw its worst single-day fall since June 4, 2024, when markets crashed more than 5 per cent after the general election results. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)