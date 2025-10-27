Star Air to start Bengaluru-Hampi flights from November 1

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air will start daily flights between Bengaluru and Vijayanagar (Hampi) from November 1.

The flights, to be operated with Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft, will be under the government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, according to a release.

Currently, the airline flies to 31 destinations, and Vijayanagar (Hampi) in Karnataka will be its 32nd destination.

Serentica Renewables appoints Anil Kumar Singh as Director Operations

Serentica Renewables on Monday announced the appointment of Anil Kumar Singh as Director Operations in the company.

Singh will report to Akshay Hiranandani, Chief Executive Officer, and will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office, the company said in a statement.

Before joining Serentica, he was associated with Adani Green Energy Limited as Chief Project Officer, leading its asset management, operations, and project functions. PTI

