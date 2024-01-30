The Federal
Spicejet
x
The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru | Representational photo

SpiceJet is set to inaugurate eight flights to Ayodhya on February 1

Agencies
30 Jan 2024 2:44 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-30 14:44:25.0)

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) SpiceJet will launch eight new flights to Ayodhya from different places on February 1, according to an official.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flights.

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said.

The official said that more people are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Uttar PradeshAyodhya
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X