SpiceJet is set to inaugurate eight flights to Ayodhya on February 1

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) SpiceJet will launch eight new flights to Ayodhya from different places on February 1, according to an official.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flights.

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said.

The official said that more people are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month. PTI

