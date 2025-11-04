SpiceJet appoints former IndiGo executive Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the appointment of seasoned aviation professional and IndiGo former Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director from November 3.

Kumar, in his role as ED, will lead the airline's strategic initiatives focused on expansion, operational excellence, and business transformation as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, SpiceJet said.

He will report directly to the SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, it said.

Prior to acquiring this position, he served as advisor to the Director General of Saudi Group on KSA-India subcontinent strategy for Saudia Airlines from August 2024 to March this year.

He brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the aviation sector, with extensive expertise across network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy, the airline said.

"His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet. With his strategic insights and executional strength, we are confident of accelerating our growth journey and strengthening our position as a leading and customer-centric airline," said Singh.

This would be Kumar's second stint at loss-making SpiceJet. Earlier he served the Gurugram-headquartered airline as the vice president for planning and marketing during 2001-2007.

Kumar, who started his aviation career with the erstwhile Air Sahara in 1991, has served in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines, and has been instrumental in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in India, SpiceJet said.

For close to 12 years, Kumar served as Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo and for a little over three years as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer.

Besides, he has also held key leadership positions, including President & CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and Chief Operating Officer at AirAsia India, among others, SpiceJet said. PTI

