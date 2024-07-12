Slog shifts debate back as Ola CEO moots 70-hour workweeks

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently endorsed Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's recommendation of a 70-hour work week. This has led to renewed debate on the topic.

Narayana Murthy had suggested in 2023 that for India to compete with developed economies, young professionals should work 70 hours a week. “India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress,” he said upon being asked about his vision for the next 10-15 years.

Echoing this idea in a recent podcast, Aggarwal said he is "fully in sync" with Murthy's advice. However, this stance has drawn criticism from medical professionals.

Attracts criticism

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, issued a stark warning about the health risks associated with such long working hours.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dr Kumar said several scientific studies indicated that working 55 or more hours per week is linked to a 35 per cent higher risk of stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of fatal ischemic heart disease compared to working 35-40 hours per week.

What do the scientific studies show?

What do the scientific studies show?

He also said that working over 55 hours weekly contributes to the deaths of more than 800,000 people annually.



He further said extended working hours increase the likelihood of obesity, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes, all of which are precursors to numerous diseases and early mortality.



Depressive symptoms

He insisted that those working 69 or more hours per week are more prone to moderate to severe depressive symptoms compared to those working a standard 40-hour week.

"CEOs often advocate for longer working hours to boost company profits and their own net worth," Dr Kumar said.

He advised people to join organisations that prioritise reasonable working hours and employee well-being to ensure a healthier work-life balance.