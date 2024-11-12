Sitharaman meets Russian First Deputy PM, aims to strengthen economic ties

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and exchanged views on measures to strengthen ties between the two nations.

The finance ministry in a post on X said Sitharaman and Manturov discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral interest.

"They exchanged views on measures to strengthen financial and economic ties between the two nations," the ministry said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)