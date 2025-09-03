Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian Bandra, to shut down - will there be a new beginning?

Shilpa Shetty’s popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, will shut its doors this week, but it is unsure whether it is permanent or there will be "a new beginning".

The upscale dining destination, co-owned by the actress along with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra under the Bastian Hospitality group, has long been a favourite of Mumbai’s food lovers and celebrities alike.

Also Read: Mumbai Police book Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60 Cr fraud case

Bastian Bandra shuts down

Originally opened on Linking Road, Bandra West, in 2016, the restaurant shifted to a larger space in 2023.

Known for its stylish multi-level interiors and seafood-centric menu, alongside a wide range of vegetarian and meat dishes, it quickly rose to become one of the city’s most coveted dining spots.

Announcing the closure, Shetty posted an emotional note on her Instagram story.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — Bastian Bandra. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” the post read.

The closure comes at a time when Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are embroiled in a controversy, accused of defrauding over Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal between 2015 and 2023.

Also Read: Unacceptable to drag my wife Shilpa Shetty's name into unrelated matters: Raj Kundra

Special farewell night

To mark the occasion, the restaurant will host a special farewell evening for its loyal patrons.

"To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for, one last time," the restaurant said.

In a statement to NDTV, the restaurant management said, “For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye — it’s a fresh beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon.”

While Bastian Bandra is closing, the brand’s other outlet, Bastian At The Top, will continue operations. Perched on the 48th floor of Dadar West’s Kohinoor Square building, the rooftop venue offers sweeping views of Mumbai’s skyline and remains open to diners.