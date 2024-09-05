Shah Rukh Khan tops list of highest taxpaying celebs in 2024; Vijay comes second

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is leading the list of Indian celebrities who have paid the highest taxes for the 2024-25 fiscal, says a report by Fortune India.

The second spot in the Top 10 list of highest tax paying celebrities has been grabbed by southern superstar Vijay, who has bested personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Virat Kohli, in contributing his share of tax to the government coffers.

Salman, Bachchan, Kohli in Top 10 list

Shah Rukh, who has had a good year of income, courtesy box office earnings to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, besides commercials and other business ventures, has paid Rs 92 crore in tax.

Vijay, who had a successful year at the south Indian box office, has made a tax payment of Rs 80 crore, the report said.

Despite not so doing well film-wise, actor Salman has managed to grab the third spot, paying a tax of Rs 75 crore. The report says that his production ventures, work on television and endorsements have contributed to keeping his income stable.

Bachchan, who recently was seen in the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster film, Kalki 2898AD, came fourth on the list, making a tax contribution of Rs 71 crore.

Cricketers on the list

The fifth spot was grabbed by cricketer Kohli who paid a tax of Rs 66 crore. MS Dhoni (Rs 38 crore), and Sachin Tendulkar (Rs 28 crore) were the two others from the cricketing fraternity who made it to the Top 10 list.

Actors Ajay Devgn (Rs 42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 36 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 28 crore) also made it to the Top 10 list of celebrity tax payers.

Kapil Sharma, Pankak Tripathi make significant contributions

Other celebrities who made large tax contributions are comic Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore); Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore), Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore), Katrina Kaif (Rs 11 crore); South Indian actors Mohanlal (Rs 14 crore), Allu Arjun (Rs 14) crore.

The Top 20 list included actors Kiara Advani (Rs 12 crore), and Pankaj Tripathi (Rs 11 crore).

Actor Amir Khan was ranked 21 with a tax contribution of Rs 10 crore.