Setback for Sterlite: SC dismisses plea to reopen Thoothukudi plant

The Supreme Court on Thursday (February 29) dismissed a plea by the Vedanta Group against the closure of Sterlite Copper Plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

The copper smelting plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed as police opened fire to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the health and welfare of residents of the area is a matter of "utmost concern" and the state government is responsible for preserving and protecting their concerns.

"… we have come to the conclusion that the Special Leave Petition (SLP) by the industrial unit shall not warrant interference under Article 136 of the Constitution. For the above reasons, the SLP shall stands dismissed," said the bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Madras High Court had in August 2020 rejected Vedanta's plea for allowing reopening of its Sterlite Copper unit.

What the court said

The Supreme Court heard the case for more than five days before giving its ruling. According to a report in MoneyControl, the court said the company had not fully complied with law. It highlighted that Vedanta failed to remove copper slab at almost 11 sites including private land, failed to abide by conditions in consent to operate in case of gypsum, and failed to obtain authorisation for disposal of hazardous waste.