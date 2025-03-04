Sensex tumbles by 347 points, Nifty below 22,000

The Indian stock market on Tuesday (February 4) showed a slump amid a decline in global markets following US President’s Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada.

While Sensex declined 347.07 points to 72,738.87 in early trade, Nifty fell by 109.85 points to 22,009.45.

Trump’s announcement on Monday quickly rattled the US stock market, with the S&P 500 index down 2 per cent in afternoon trading.

It's a sign of the political and economic risks that Trump feels compelled to take, given the possibility of higher inflation and the possible demise of a decades-long trade partnership with Mexico and Canada.