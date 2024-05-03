SEBI issues show-cause notices to six Adani firms: Report

Six Adani group firms have received showcause notices from the regulatory authority, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for alleged breaches in related party transactions and for non-compliance with listing regulations, said a report in a business daily.



This information was revealed by the six companies in their regulatory filings to the stock exchanges.

Adani Enterprises, which is billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company, said on Thursday (May 2) that it has received two show-cause notices in the quarter that ended on March 31.

A report in the Economic Times said that the other companies that got the show-cause notices were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas.

The impact of show-cause notices

The report further quoted the auditors of Adani Enterprises to the question on whether this show-cause will affect their financial statement. The auditors said that in their qualified opinion 'on account of pending adjudications/ outcome of the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and brd on our review of related documents, we are unable to comment on the possible adjustments and /or disclosures, if any, that may be required to be made in the accompanying Statement in respect of this matter'.

“We will continue to evaluate the impact of this matter on our opinion brd on any changes in circumstances or additional information that may become available,” it said, quoted the report.

Adani Ports and SEZ

Meanwhile, in its disclosures, Adani Ports and SEZ has said that for them the allegations are that the company has not got the requisite approvals, and have not made the required disclosure in the financial statements/ annual report.

Further, the company has not recalled “security deposits against terminated contracts leading to not using the funds for company's core business purposes and thus not complying with the company's code of conduct."

SEBI's scrutiny

SEBI's scrutiny comes in the wake of an investigation into allegations levelled against the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research. However, a show-cause notice does not directly indicate guilt but it pushes companies to come up with explanations to avoid potential legal action, or even monetary penalties.

In its August report to the Supreme Court, the SEBI identified 13 specific related party transactions under investigation, which were the concerns mentioned in the Hindenburg Report. The latter had raised questions about the appropriateness of over 6,000 related party transactions that cast a shadow over the Adani Group's operations.