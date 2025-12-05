Rupee fall past 90 exposes cracks in India’s economic outlook

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha V Nageswaran may dismiss the rupee breaching the psychological barrier of 90 against the US dollar, and closing at 90.19 on Wednesday (December 3), without losing his sleep, but this fall is a symptom of a larger and persisting problem: weakening of the economic fundamentals.

This is clear from the fact that the fall in the value of the rupee vis-à-vis the USD is not an occasional blip but a continuing trend. The same is the case vis-à-vis two other major currencies, the euro and Great British pound, or GBP.

(On Thursday, the rupee rose 19 paise to close at 89.96 against the USD.)

The following graph maps the rise of these currencies against the rupee since 2014.

What Nageswaran said needs a re-read to find out what is revealing and what he is hiding.

He said, “It will come back next year. Right now, it's not hurting our exports or inflation. I am not losing my sleep over it. If it has to depreciate, now probably is the right time.”

Factors leading to fall

The immediate breach into the psychological barrier may have been because of factors like hedging in the capital market, rising demand for USD from importers, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continuing to flee. While markets have their own logic (in which sentiments often play a big role), the pressure from importers is understandable.

But it shouldn’t be forgotten that India is a net importing country, and imports should figure more prominently when the rupee value or forex is considered, given that the trade deficit is rising.

For example, the trade deficit rose to $78.14 billion during April-October 2025, against $69.92 billion in the corresponding previous year period.

FPIs’ flight

To make matters worse, FPIs have accelerated their flight, pulling out net (-) $8.2 billion during the period January-December 3, 2025. In the first three days of December, they pulled out $613 million, of which $369 million was on December 3 alone.