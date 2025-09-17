Rolls-Royce opens largest global capability centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) Rolls-Royce, the luxury automobile manufacturer and global power systems company, on Wednesday launched its largest Global Capability and Innovation Centre (GCC) in the city.

The facility was inaugurated by Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, a statement issued by his office said.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the team in Bengaluru would now be powering the company’s global businesses.

Rolls-Royce’s expansion, he noted, reaffirms Karnataka’s position as India’s leading hub for aerospace, defence, and advanced engineering.

“Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments. Our state hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defence value chain,” the Minister said.

He added that in power systems and propulsion, leaders like Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress.

In specialised technologies, Boeing, Airbus, and Pixxel are pioneers. And in end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions, Patil explained.

The Minister underlined that the Karnataka Aerospace and Defence Policy offers an attractive incentive package for investors.

“Here, research institutions, global companies, and home-grown start-ups work together to advance technology and manufacturing. This collaborative ecosystem enables us to deliver world-class solutions to the world,” he said.

Patil emphasised that Karnataka has consistently promoted investment in aerospace and defence through forward-looking policies, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business measures.

“Our government is committed to being a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance.” Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, Helen McCabe, and Global CFO, Rolls-Royce were also present on the occasion. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)