Rising input costs and rupee slide likely to hit TV sales

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The TV industry, which already faces soaring prices of memory chips (RAM), is bracing for a decline in sales, weighed down by rising cost of plastics to ocean freight on account of ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Some manufacturers are also flagging concerns over a potential downtrading trend as buyers shift towards smaller screen sizes amid rising prices. Moreover, rupee depreciation has pushed up overall production costs, leading to higher television retail prices.

Larger brands have absorbed some cost pressure. Moreover, some companies have not passed on the entire cost increase, trying to maintain their market share in the Indian TV market considered to be highly competitive.

Moreover, consumers are also delaying their purchases; however, some recovery is expected in the festive season in the second half of the year.

When asked about growth, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) Director and CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said it is very "difficult" as input costs are going up, he said, adding that the industry is already witnessing "signs of downtrading".

"There will be a shift in the purchase of TV screen sizes. If a consumer is looking to buy a 55-inch screen size television, they might opt for a 50-inch screen size model instead. Consumers who were considering a 65-inch screen size TV are now settling for a 55-inch screen size," noted Marwah, whose firm has brand license for TV brands such as Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, among others.

In the last six months, TV prices have gone up drastically. An entry-level basic 32-inch screen size TV, which had come down to Rs 9,000/is now selling at Rs 11,000, said Singh.

Haier India President NS Satish said there are some early visible trends of downtrading, though attractive financing options are helping sustain demand for larger screen sizes.

“Almost 50 per cent of our business happens on EMI,” he said, adding that easy instalment schemes are cushioning the impact of rising prices on consumers.

Satish noted that even if prices increase by around Rs 5,000, the burden translates into only a few additional monthly instalments, making higher-end products still accessible. “When EMI is there, an additional hike of around Rs 5,000 is just three additional instalments,” he said.

He added that while some consumers may continue to upgrade to larger screen sizes by opting for higher EMIs, a section of price-sensitive buyers is likely to stick to smaller models.

“There is a trend where some consumers are upgrading by paying higher EMIs, but those who cannot afford it are shifting to lower screen sizes,” he said.

Satish further pointed out that companies have not yet fully passed on the impact of rising input costs to consumers. However, he added that current television prices are now almost at pre-GST reform levels.

Counterpoint Research said India's TV market is facing a demand dip "with shipments set to fall 5-6 per cent in Q1 and 3–5 per cent in Q2 2026 as rising RAM costs, freight challenges due to geopolitical issues, and rupee depreciation are pushing prices up." The vertically integrated brands, such as Samsung, are better positioned to absorb cost pressures, said Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

On the demand side, consumers are delaying purchases and prioritising essentials over discretionary spending, she said.

"We expect a slight recovery in the festive season in the second half of the year, and the premium segment of 45 inches and above will continue to remain resilient, supported by financing options like EMIs that help offset price increases," Jain added.

However, Jain also mentioned that she does not see "a broad downgrading trend" in screen sizes in India.

"The long-term trajectory remains unchanged, with premiumization continuing as larger screen sizes, particularly 55 inch and above, gain share over time,” she said.

The upgrade cycle may be longer now, and consumers are increasingly opting for bigger displays when they do upgrade, Jain added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)