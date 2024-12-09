Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra appointed new RBI Governor

The government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He replaces Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10) and who served as the central bank governor for two terms.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment on Monday.



Malhotra is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre. He graduated in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and has a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

Malhotra has worked in various sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, mines, etc. At present, he is the Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance. In his previous assignment, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

He has extensive experience in finance and taxation in the state and central governments. In his present assignment, he plays an instrumental role in formulating tax policy for direct and indirect taxes.