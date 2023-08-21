Top deals of Aug 11-17: Green energy firm Fourth Partner raises $42 m

Renewable energy solutions platform Fourth Partner Energy raised $42.28 million from Norwegian investment fund for developing countries, Norfund, which represented the largest deal of the August 11-17 week. It was the second round of equity infusion by Norfund into Fourth Partner Energy; it had invested $100 million in June 2021.

Fourth Partner Energy also rolled out a 600 MW inter-state transmission system project in Karnataka, following the commissioning of its first wind solar hybrid project in Gujarat last month.

Pollution reduction solutions startup Chakr, speech AI startup Contiinex, AI-powered educational platform provider Shaktimaan, and B2B fintech startup Vegapay were the other enterprises that raised funding in the week ended August 17, according to data from PrivateCircle Research.



