Top deals of Sept 1-7: Ola Electric raises $140 million from Temasek

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, a maker of electric two-wheelers, raised $140 million from global investment firm Temasek, making it the top deal of the week ended September 7.



The second largest fundraising of the week was by another EV company, Ather Energy. The startup, which also specialises in electric two-wheelers, raised $108.4 million from Hero Motocorp, the motorbike giant, and GIC, a Singapore sovereign investment firm.

The next big deal was Motilal Oswal Private Equity's investment in VVD Technologies, a provider of engineering, manufacturing, and digital services and solutions. This was followed by fundraises by furniture and home decor portal Pepperfry, and seafood supply chain startup Captain Fresh, according to a report from PrivateCircle Research.







