Top deals of Sept 8-14: Fintech startup Perfios raises $229 m

Perfios Software Solutions, which provides solutions for data aggregation and analytics to aid real-time decision-making, raised $229 million in Series D funding from Kedaara Capital, a PrivateCircle report said. The Bengaluru-based fintech startup will use the funds to support its global expansion plans, with a focus on North America and Europe.

The second largest fundraising deal of the week was Kale Logistics Solutions raising $30 million in Series B round from Creaegis. Sepio Products, which specialises in the production and supply of high-quality indicative security seals, secured $10 million in funding from Baring Private Equity Partners India.

Redcliffe Hygiene, the company behind women's hygiene product range Pee Safe, raised $3 million in Series B funding. This round saw investments from Natco Pharma Limited, Rainmatter Ventures, and Alkemi Venture Partners. Retailer platform World Goods Marketplace, known as Wogom, raised $1.9 million in funding from undisclosed investors, said the report.







