The Federal
Top deals of Sept 15-21: Kuku FM raises $25 million
x
Representational image

Top deals of Sept 15-21: Kuku FM raises $25 million

EloElo, Flash, Seeds Fincap and Everest Fleet were other companies that received significant investment during the week

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
25 Sep 2023 1:00 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-25 01:00:25.0)

Mebigo Labs, the team behind Google-backed audio platform Kuku FM, hit a high note with its Series C funding. According to a PrivateCircle report, the company raised $25 million from multiple investors including Fundamentum Partnership, International Finance Corporation, and Vertex Ventures SE Asia & India. Kuku plans to use the funds to expand its content across Indian languages...

Mebigo Labs, the team behind Google-backed audio platform Kuku FM, hit  a high note with its Series C funding. According to a PrivateCircle report, the company raised $25 million from multiple investors including Fundamentum Partnership, International Finance Corporation, and Vertex Ventures SE Asia & India. Kuku plans to use the funds to expand its content across Indian languages and also invest in technology.

Live entertainment platform EloElo raised $22 million from an ensemble of investors including Convivialité Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners, MIXI Inc, WaterBridge Ventures, Lumikai Fund, Kalaari Capital, and Rocket Capital.

E-commerce startup Flash raised $6.7 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Blume Ventures, PeerCapital, White Venture Capital, and Emphasis Ventures.

Seeds Fincap, an SME-focused finance firm, and , an Uber-backed fleet management company offering B2B sustainable mobility solutions, raised $6.02 million each.



FundingVenture capital fundsPrivate Equity
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X