Top deals of Sept 15-21: Kuku FM raises $25 million

Mebigo Labs, the team behind Google-backed audio platform Kuku FM, hit a high note with its Series C funding. According to a PrivateCircle report, the company raised $25 million from multiple investors including Fundamentum Partnership, International Finance Corporation, and Vertex Ventures SE Asia & India. Kuku plans to use the funds to expand its content across Indian languages and also invest in technology.

Live entertainment platform EloElo raised $22 million from an ensemble of investors including Convivialité Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners, MIXI Inc, WaterBridge Ventures, Lumikai Fund, Kalaari Capital, and Rocket Capital.



E-commerce startup Flash raised $6.7 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Blume Ventures, PeerCapital, White Venture Capital, and Emphasis Ventures.

Seeds Fincap, an SME-focused finance firm, and , an Uber-backed fleet management company offering B2B sustainable mobility solutions, raised $6.02 million each.







