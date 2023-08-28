Top deals of Aug 18-24: Edtech startup GradRight raises Rs 50 crore

Mumbai-based edtech startup GradRight has raised $6.06 million in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures. IvyCap Ventures’ Managing Partner Tej Kapoor is joining the GradRight board as part of the deal. The startup will use the funds to expand its business.



The four-year-old GradRight seeks to bring together prospective students, universities, and lenders on a single platform. Its AI-based ecosystem of universities and banks helps students make informed decisions on programmes. Also, it enables universities to identify suitable students and banks to finance them.

Dolomite Restaurants Pvt Ltd, the parent of Jamie’s Italian and Jamie’s Pizzeria brands in India, has raised $6.02 million from existing investors International Market Management in the UK and Hunch Ventures in India.

Alia Bhatt-backed baby care startup Super Bottoms, AI startup Kombai, and SaaS startup Wootz.work were the other firms that raised funds in the August 18-24 week, according to PrivateCircle Research.







