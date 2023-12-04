Global Dental Services Ltd, which runs dental clinics chain Clove Dental, raised $50 million from Qatar Investment Authority, according to PrivateCircle Research. Clove Dental runs over 350 clinics across key regions including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh Tri-city, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The company said it will use the funds to grow its...

Global Dental Services Ltd, which runs dental clinics chain Clove Dental, raised $50 million from Qatar Investment Authority, according to PrivateCircle Research. Clove Dental runs over 350 clinics across key regions including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh Tri-city, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The company said it will use the funds to grow its clinical network and develop a therapeutic oral care products range.



Nexon Omniverse Ltd, creators of fashion label Ethnicity, raised $23.4 million. Ethnicity's range includes womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and an array of accessories.



Inkodop Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates electric bikes and cycles maker EMotorad, raised a Series B round of $20 million from Green Frontier Capital, Panthera Growth Partners, Xto10X Technologies, and Alteria Capital. With this funding, EMotorad aims is to disrupt China's dominance in the electric bike market and expand its presence in global markets.

Phi Commerce Pvt Ltd, which runs omnichannel payments startup PayPhi, raised $10 million from Beenext and Opus Ventures. The Pune-based company will use the funds for international expansion and to bolster its product portfolio.

Onesto Labs Pvt Ltd, which owns personal care brand Bare Anatomy, raised $7 million from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office, Accel India, and Sauce.vc united. Bare Anatomy provides hair care solutions for both men and women.