Travel fintech startup Scapia Technology Pvt Ltd, founded in January 2022, raised a Series A funding round of $23 from Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures, Matrix Partners India, and Tanglin Venture Partners.

Scapia offers an app and a card that help travellers make transactions in 50 countries across five continents. It has tied up with Federal Bank for a co-branded card. The fintech startup will use the fresh funds to grow its customer base, add more banking partners, and strengthen its product suite.

Gokiwi Tech Pvt Ltd, which runs virtual credit card platform Kiwi, raised Series A funding of $13 million from Omidyar Network, Nexus Venture Partners, and Stellaris Venture Partners. The Bengaluru-based startup has launched an all-in-one credit on UPI solution that lets customers experience credit on UPI by issuing Rupay cards.

Elec Torq Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs EV startup Baaz Bikes, has raised $8 million in Series A funding from Big Capital, Rakuten Capital, Kalaari Capital, 9Unicorns, and Sumant Sinha. Baaz, which offers a full-stack e-mobility platform for gig workers, will use the funds to expand its presence across Delhi-NCR and develop its products.

Omnichannel luxury fashion platform Purple Style Labs (PSL) has raised $8 million in Series D funding led by Sanket Parekh of Pidilite Family Office. The round also saw participation from Signet (Harish Shah Family Office), Hira Group Family Office and other investors such as Neelesh Bhatnagar, Masaba Gupta, Rahul Garg, Atul Gupta, and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund I. The Mumbai-based startup is looking to build a fashion house comprising two multi-designer platforms – Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop and the Stylist.

DSM Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd, which runs meat delivery platform Zappfresh, has raised $3.6 million from Hindustan Media Ventures, ah! Ventures, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Heifer Impact Capital. Zappfresh, which sells a range of meat products like chicken, mutton, seafood, and specialty meats, will use the newly raised funding for acquisitions, expansions, and infrastructure upgrades in the North and South markets.