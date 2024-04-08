Wannamo Marketing, operating under the trade name SingleInterface, raised $30 million, according to a PrivateCircle report. Investors in the round included PayPal Ventures and Asia Partners. SingleInterface offers a software as a service (SaaS) marketing platform aimed to help retail brands to increase their digital presence.

The company will use the fresh funds to extend its reach worldwide, and to expand its portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products.

Infinity Fincorp Solutions raised $26 million from Jungle Ventures and Magnifico. The startup provides integrated, secure web-based platform designed for syndicators, lenders, and banks and facilitates seamless solution for syndicated lending, loan issuance, and agency reporting,

Nivara Home Finance raised $9.99 million in funding from Baring Private Equity Partners India. Founded in 2015, Nivara offers affordable housing finance to micro-entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

KreditBee announced a Series D funding of $9.4 million from Wiseanya, Motilal Oswal Private Equity, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Advent India PE Advisors, Premjiinvest, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and TPG NewQuest (Newquest Capital Partners). The startup offers a platform facilitating loan transactions between borrowers and personal loan providers, including NBFCs and banks.

Wellness brand Traya Health raised $8.99 million in funding from Xponentia Capital Partners. The D2C (direct-to-consumer) startup offers personalised solutions to address hair-related issues.