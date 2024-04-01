Sindhuja Microcredit Pvt Ltd raised Series C investment worth $14.50 million, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The round was led by a consortium of investors including GAWA Capital, Oikocredit, Carpediem Capital, and Abler Nordic, through the Nordic Microfinance Initiative. SubKo Coffee Pvt Ltd, which runs Subko Coffee Roasters, raised $10.21 million from Nksquared,...

Sindhuja Microcredit Pvt Ltd raised Series C investment worth $14.50 million, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The round was led by a consortium of investors including GAWA Capital, Oikocredit, Carpediem Capital, and Abler Nordic, through the Nordic Microfinance Initiative.

SubKo Coffee Pvt Ltd, which runs Subko Coffee Roasters, raised $10.21 million from Nksquared, Blume Ventures, The Mehta International Mauritius Ltd, Progressive LLP, Pallavi Dempo, Suprapadh S Manohar, John Abraham, Kalpathi Ratna, Sangita Jindal, Suparna Gupta and The Gauri Khan Family Trust.

Digital marketing firm Adonmo Pvt Ltd closed its Series B1 funding round, raising $6.98 million from Qatar Insurance Company, ZNL Growth, Desireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Kancherla Pruthvinath, Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Ravindranath Kancherla, Manish Kailash Chhabra, Vindhya Guduru and Vikram Malhotra. AdOnMo connects brand marketers, media owners, and audiences with contextually targeted Digital Out Of Home Advertising (DOOH) medium.

Robotics and automation firm Arapl Raas Pvt Ld raised $4.56 million from Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited. Arapl provides end-to-end automation solutions.

Rounding off the top five funding deals of the week was Localbuy Technologies Pvt Ltd, operating under the brand SuperK, which raised $3.72 million from Blume Ventures, Veltis Capital, Stargazer Fund, CoralBay Ventures, HOF Profectus, India Accelerator, Abhishek Goyal and VSS Investment Fund. SuperK is a supermarket chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 100+ stores across Kadapa and Anantapur.