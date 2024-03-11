Matrix Gas And Renewables Ltd raises a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding of $42 million, according to PrivateCircle Research. Investors included Gunavanth Vaid, Sarda Group, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Blue Lotus Fund, and NAV Capital Emerging Fund. Matrix is a natural gas aggregation and green hydrogen infrastructure development company. Defence startup Newspace Research &...

Matrix Gas And Renewables Ltd raises a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding of $42 million, according to PrivateCircle Research. Investors included Gunavanth Vaid, Sarda Group, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Blue Lotus Fund, and NAV Capital Emerging Fund. Matrix is a natural gas aggregation and green hydrogen infrastructure development company.

Defence startup Newspace Research & Technologies received funding worth $33 million from Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP Fund), 360 ONE (IIFL Asset Management), and Volrado Venture Partners. Newspace operates in the aerospace and defence R&D space.

Baldor Technologies raised $27 million in funding from Elev8 Venture Partners, KB Investment, and Tenacity Ventures. The company offers financial risk management, human resources, and sharing economy services.

B9 Beverages, or Bira91, received $24.97 million from Tiger Pacific Capital. Bira manufactures alcoholic beverages.

Rozana Rural Commerce obtained funding worth $22.5 million from Bertelsmann India Investments, Fireside Ventures, and 3One4 Capital. Rozana.in is a P2P rural commerce startup that leverages tech and data science to cater to local demands.