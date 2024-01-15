Beejapuri Dairy Pvt Ltd, which runs dairy brand Country Delight, raised $20 million from Temasek, Seviora Capital, and Venturi Partners, according to PrivateCircle Research. Country Delight seeks to offer fresh cow and buffalo milk straight to the doorstep, within a few hours of milking. The Gurugram-based firm also retails bakery goods, poultry, and farm produce.

Dental tech startup Toothsi raised $16 million from 360 ONE (IIFL Asset Management), the investment office of Ashish Kacholia, Eight Roads Ventures, and Paramark Ventures. Toothsi offers an at-home 'smile makeover service' that includes making teeth straightening easy and cost-effective.

Akshayakalpa Organic, another dairy startup, secured $12.05 million from A91 Partners, Rainmatter Ventures, and British International Investment (CDC Group). The company, headquartered in Tiptur, Karnataka, offers certified organic milk products.

Fintech startup Grip Invest raised $10 million from Stride Ventures, LC Nueva Investment Partners, Multiply Ventures, Advantedge Incubators, Venture Highway, and Anicut Angel Fund. Grip offers an alternative investment platform covering bonds, commercial real estate, invoice financing and more.

Healthcare startup Curebay raised $7.44 million from Elevar Equity in Series A funding. Curebay's services include scheduling appointments, offering teleconsultations, delivering medications, addressing diagnostic requirements, and assisting in admissions for specialised care at partner hospitals.