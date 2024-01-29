Fintech startup Vivifi India Finance Pvt Ltd raised $75 million in Series B funding from BP IN VPF LLC, according to PrivateCircle Researc. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) aims to provide innovative financial products to customers across the credit spectrum, utilising technology and data science. The focus is on addressing the financial needs of underserved and unserved customers.

Vivifi, launched in 2016, will use the fresh funds to expand its reach to more consumers and increase its workforce to over 2,000 employees in the next 12-18 months from its existing strength of 700.

Accretive Cleantech Finance Pvt Ltd, which runs green-only NBFC Ecofy, raised $10.82 million from FMO, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank. Ecofy offers loans for electric vehicles (two- and three-wheelers), rooftop solar, and small-medium enterprises providing B2B digital experience.

Founded in May 2021, Studentex Pvt Ltd's SCOPE raised $6 million from Partners Value Fund and SCG. The SCOPE app offers a unified platform for investors, business mentors, aspiring entrepreneurs, investors and professional collaborators to connect, collaborate and convert ideas into enterprises.

Agri-tech startup Aquaexchange Agritech Pvt Ltd raised $6 million from Endiya Partners, Accion International, and Ocean 14 Capital. AquaExchange seeks to deliver comprehensive services to aquaculture farmers, comprising crop finance, input procurement, a data-driven crop management system, and facilitation of the harvest process.

Nodwin Gaming Pvt Ltd, which has been operating since January 2014, raised $3.31 million from Jatin Varma and Karan Kalra. The Gurugram-based gaming firm offers competitive gaming, and additional services such as content production, talent management, sponsorship, and brand integration.