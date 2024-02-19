Lohum Cleantech, known for its clean energy solutions, raised $22.64 million in a Series B funding round from Baring Private Equity Partners India, VenturEast, Cactus Venture Partners, Manas Tondon, Stride Ventures, Anish Vora, Kunal Babani, Chhattisgarh Investment Limited, Michael B Schwab Living Trust and Singularity AMC, according to PrivateCircle Research. The company, which operates in the eco-friendly battery materials space, specialises in recycling lithium-ion batteries.

Astrotalk Services, a company offering astrology-based services, secured $20 million in a Series A funding round from Left Lane Capital. The astrology website claims to provide online predictions from India's 'top astrologers'.

Amber Internet Solutions raised $18.5 million in a Series A funding round from Gaja Capital. The startup specialises in helping students worldwide find long-term accommodations near top universities.

Mbook Technology, a technology startup, raised $15 million in a Series A funding round from Rigel Capital, FJ Labs, Axilor, Foundamental, Stride Ventures and Trifecta Capital. Metalbook aims to become a one-stop-shop for material procurement by integrating the iron and steel supply chain.

Supertails, a player in the pet care industry, received $15 million in a Series B funding round from RPSG Capital Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Sauce.vc. Owned by Petfully Yours, Supertails is an online pet store with a variety of products and supplies.