Logistics firm Shadowfax's Series E funding round brought in $100 million, according to PrivateCircle Research. Investors including Qualcomm Venture, Trifecta Capital, International Finance Corporation, Nokia Growth Partners, TPG NewQuest (Newquest Capital Partners), Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) and Flipkart Internet funded the start-up.

Established on April 21, 2015, Shadowfax is an end-to-end logistics provider offering e-commerce, hyper-local, and on-demand delivery solutions tailored for businesses.

Fashion jewellery retailer Kushal's raised Series B funding of $34.25 million. The company, founded on February 18, 2019, attracted investment from Lighthouse Fund.

Zippin Pharma Private Limited raised Series C funding of $25 million from STIC Investments and Lightbox Ventures.

Yulu Bikes Private Limited received funding from Bajaj Auto Limited and Magna, raising $19.29 million. This bike-sharing platform is looking to transform urban mobility in India. Founded on August 7, 2017, Yulu promotes sustainable transportation solutions.

A relatively new name in the lifestyle industry, Mokobara, secured $12.07 million in Series B funding. Funded by Peak XV Partners (Sequoia India and SEA), Sauce.vc, and Saama Capital, Mokobara says it aims to redefine luxury living in India. Founded on April 19, 2019, the start-up specialises in direct-to-consumer luggage.



