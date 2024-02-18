River Mobility, a player in the mobility solutions sector, closed its Series B funding round, raising $40 million, according to PrivateCircle Research.The round saw participation from Yamaha Motor, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Al Futtaim Automotive. River's initial product is an electric two-wheeler made in India and targeted at a global...

River Mobility, a player in the mobility solutions sector, closed its Series B funding round, raising $40 million, according to PrivateCircle Research.The round saw participation from Yamaha Motor, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Al Futtaim Automotive. River's initial product is an electric two-wheeler made in India and targeted at a global market.

Property consultancy firm Anarock Property Consultants raised $24.08 million in funding from 360 ONE, an investment arm of IIFL Asset Management. Anarock's primary strategic divisions include residential broking and advisory, retail, investment banking, hospitality, land services, warehousing, industrial and logistics, investment management, and strategic advisory and valuations.

Keus Automation, specialising in automation solutions, raised $12.04 million in funding. The investment was led by OAKS Asset Management, with participation from individual investors Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor. Keus makes wireless smart home devices and offers high-quality smart home solutions.

1T9 Technology, operating as OTO Capital, a technology-driven financing platform, secured $10 million in funding. The round was led by GMO Venture Partners, Turbostart, KL Rahul, Prime Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India, and 9Unicorns.

Bighaat Agro, an agricultural technology startup, raised $8.37 million in Series C funding from Suresh Agarwal, Ashish Kacholia , VPK Global , Anshul Anil Goel , Nishchay Goel , Amee Shah Mehta , Rupaben Shailesh Mehta , Viren Ajit Joshi , Rohhan Viren Joshi and Advik Tecnocommercial.