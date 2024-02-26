Rental platform RentoMojo has raised $25.32 million in a Series D funding round from Nuvama Private Equity (Edelweiss Private Equity), Chiratae Ventures (IDG), and Magnetic, according to date from PrivateCircle Research. Owned by Edunetwork Pvt Ltd, RentoMojo offers a wide range of products, including furniture, appliances, and electronics, on rent.

Captain Fresh, a brand that operates in the seafood supply chain, has raised $25 million in funding from British International Investment (CDC Group) and Nekkanti Sea Foods Limited. The brand, owned by Infifresh Foods Pvt Ltd, “aims to bridge the gap between seafood producers and consumers, ensuring that high-quality fish and seafood reaches your plate”.

VidyutTech, a financing platform and lifecycle management service, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding from Alteria Capital, Sujeet Kumar, 3One4 Capital, Saison Capital, Zephyr Peacock India, and Force Ventures. VidyutTech’s aim is to simplify electric vehicle ownership. It offers custom financing solutions and a secondary market for electric vehicles.

Veteran asset management firm Purenergy has raised $8 million in funding from Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd, Hindustan Times Media Ventures, and Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Pur Energy Pvt Ltd manages and enhances power generation, transmission, and other infrastructure facilities for projects.

Food-tech platform Ghost Kitchens has raised $5 million in a Series A funding from Gvfl Ltd, NB Ventures, LetsVenture, Lead Angels, Yuj Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, and Rana Daggubati. Ghost Kitchens Pvt Ltd creates and runs cloud kitchens.