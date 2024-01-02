E-commerce platform Flipkart has raised $600 million from Fit Holdings Sarl, Azteca Partners LLC, and Palomino Master, according to data from PrivateCircle Research. Fit Holdings is the investment arm of US-based retail giant Walmart, which is the majority shareholder of Flipkart.Flipkart deals in mobile phones, trendy fashion, cutting-edge electronics, essential home appliances,...

Loyal Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which runs cloud kitchen startup kitchens@, has raised $65 million in Series C funding from UK-based investment firm Finnest. It will use the funds to expand its hybrid model, Dinerium, meant to streamline dining to ensure minimal waiting.

Spices brand Pushp Brand (India) Pvt Ltd has raised $12.01 million from Sixth Sense. Indore-based Pushp produces and retails processed and blended spices like chilli, turmeric and coriander.

Wolkus Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, which runs agritech startup Fasal, has raised $12 million from TDK Ventures, CDC Group, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Navam Capital, Aureolis Ventures, 3One4 Capital, Omnivore Partners, Wavemaker Partners, Genting Ventures, and The Yield Lab Asia Pacific Fund. It will use the Series A funds for it expansion plans.

Digital lending platform Revfin Services Pvt Ltd has raised $11.1 million in Series B funding from Omidyar Network, Asian Development Bank, Companion Capital, LC Nueva Investment Partners, Harash Jain, LetsVenture, and Mahakali Capital. Revfin will use the funds to lend for electric vehicle (EV) purchases.







