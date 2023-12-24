Trustroot Internet Pte Ltd, operating the B2B commerce platform Udaan, raised $340 million in its Series E round, according to PrivateCircle Research. The funding came from M&G Prudential, Lightspeed India Partners, and DST Global Investments. Udaan claims to be India's largest B2B e-commerce platform, boasting a range of operations across various categories from lifestyle to electronics...

Trustroot Internet Pte Ltd, operating the B2B commerce platform Udaan, raised $340 million in its Series E round, according to PrivateCircle Research. The funding came from M&G Prudential, Lightspeed India Partners, and DST Global Investments. Udaan claims to be India's largest B2B e-commerce platform, boasting a range of operations across various categories from lifestyle to electronics to home and kitchen essentials.



Chifu Agritech Pvt Ltd, operating as VEGROW, secured $46 million in its Series C funding from GIC Singapore, Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital (SAIF Partners), Lightspeed India Partners, and Prosus (Naspers). VEGROW operates as a tech platform that collaborates with farmers, aiming to aggregate their produce and cater to organised demand via partnerships.

Exponent Energy Pvt Ltd raised $26.4 million in a Series B round from Eight Roads Ventures, TDK Ventures, Lightspeed India Partners, YourNest, 3One4 Capital, Advantedge Incubators, and the Munjal Family Office. Exponent Energy is a full-stack energy company specialising in developing a range of products like chargers, batteries, and other components necessary for electric vehicles (EVs).

Snitch Apparels Pvt Ltd, in its Series A round, secured $13.19 million from SWC Global and IvyCap Ventures. Snitch is a men's fast-fashion clothing brand based in India.

Agilitas Sports Pvt Ltd received $11.99 million in funding from Nexus Venture Partners. Agilitas Sports operates as a platform specialising in sportswear and athleisure solutions.