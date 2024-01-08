Seafood startup Captain Fresh raised $13.25 million in Series C funding from Nekkanti Sea Foods, Shakti Finvest, Ravi Shankar Pemmasani and Shibu Mathai, according to PrivateCircle Research. Captain Fresh, which aims to connect seafood producers directly with consumers, will use the funds for capital expenditure and business expansion.

Radar Ventures, which runs supply chain startup Wiz Freight, raised $11.21 million in Series B funding from SBI Investments, Tiger Global, Nippon Express Fund, Axilor, Unikon Shipping Ventures, and Arali Investments. It will use the funds for growth, expansion, and general corporate activities.

Food and beverages (F&B) chain operator V&Ro Hospitality raised $10 million from Axis Bank, Gruhas, Mouni Roy, NB Ventures and Kunal Shah. The firm, established by Thomas, Safdhar Adoor, and Sharath Rice, runs a range of restaurants, cafes, and lounges across Bengaluru.

Fine Organic Industries (SEZ) Ltd raised $7.22 million from Fine Organic Industries Ltd. The company offers a range of plant-based specialty additives for diverse applications.

Critical Path Technologies, which runs fintech platform SalarySe, raised $5.25 million in seed funding from Surge and Pravega Ventures. The startup offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) products for the salaried class.