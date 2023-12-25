Warehouse robotics firm GreyOrange Pte Ltd secured $135 million in a Series D funding round from Anthelion Capital, Mithril Capital, Three State Capital, and Blume Ventures, according to PrivateCircle Research. The startup offers automated warehouse systems powered by its GreyMatter technology.GreyOrange will deploy the funds to accelerate its technology and continue its global...

GreyOrange will deploy the funds to accelerate its technology and continue its global expansion. Further, it said, it will support the adoption of its fulfilment platform in warehouses, distribution centres, and retail stores.

Vogueme Technologies, operating as VideoVerse, raised $45 million in funding from Bluestone Equity Partners. VideoVerse, a video-editing SaaS platform formerly known as Toch.ai, leverages artificial intelligence models, computer vision, and machine learning to transform full-length video footage into short-form content and highlights in real-time. Its target users include large-scale enterprises and individual content creators.

EV ride-hailing platform Blu-Smart Mobility raised $24 million from undisclosed investors. Blu-Smart claims to be India's premier all-electric ride-hailing mobility service, rivalling Ola and Uber.

EV two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy raised $16.8 million in funding from Hero Motocorp Limited. The company, headquartered in Bengaluru, has raised several rounds of funding till date.

Connedit Business Solutions, which runs snacking brand Farmley, raised $6.7 million in a Pre Series B round BC Jindal Group family office, DSG Consumer Partners, Omnivore Partners, and Alkemi Venture Partners. Farmley specialises in high-quality dry fruits and nuts, sourcing its products from over 5,000 farmers and producers worldwide.