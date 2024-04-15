E-commerce giant Flipkart recieved undisclosed series of funding from Flipkart Pte Ltd, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The deal, finalised on April 10, 2024, amounted to $171 million. Bengaluru-based Flipkart operates as a private limited company incorporated in Singapore. Neysa Networks secured seed funding worth $20 million from Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture...

E-commerce giant Flipkart recieved undisclosed series of funding from Flipkart Pte Ltd, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The deal, finalised on April 10, 2024, amounted to $171 million. Bengaluru-based Flipkart operates as a private limited company incorporated in Singapore.

Neysa Networks secured seed funding worth $20 million from Matrix Partners India, Nexus Venture Partners, and NTTVC. The Gen-AI platform and service provider helps clients harness the full potential of AI/ML for their business users and end-clients.

Sprinto Technology Pvt Ltd raised $20 million from a consortium including Accel India, Elevation Capital (SAIF Partners), and Blume Ventures. Sprinto offers an automation platform designed to simplify security compliance processes by putting them on autopilot.

Recykal, run by Rapidue Technologies, raised $13 million in pre-Series B funding from 360 ONE (IIFL Asset Management). The company offers comprehensive solutions to brands through take-back and exchange systems, collection centers, reward points programmes, consumer awareness initiatives, and recycling services.

Rounding off the top five funding deals of the week, Planys Technologies raised $5 million from a group of investors including Himalaya Finance, Golden Birch Investments, Krishna Defence, Impact India Investments, Puneet Gupta, SiriusOne Capital, Ashish Kacholia and Shalini Chhabra. Planys is a global solutions provider in the field of marine robotics, non-destructive testing (NDT), and intelligent data analytics and reporting.