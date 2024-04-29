Pune-based agritech startup Ecozen Solutions Pvt Ltd raised $30 million in a funding round led by Nuveen Private Equity, InCred Alternatives Investments, and the US International Development Finance Corporation, a report from PrivateCircle Research stated. Ecozen, which makes solar-powered cold storage room and pump controllers, seeks to address a pressing challenge faced by farmers and...

Pune-based agritech startup Ecozen Solutions Pvt Ltd raised $30 million in a funding round led by Nuveen Private Equity, InCred Alternatives Investments, and the US International Development Finance Corporation, a report from PrivateCircle Research stated.

Ecozen, which makes solar-powered cold storage room and pump controllers, seeks to address a pressing challenge faced by farmers and food producers worldwide: the wastage of perishable produce due to inadequate storage facilities.

Fintech firm Moneywise Finvest Ltd, which runs online trading platform Stoxkart, raised $12 million from SMC Global. Stoxkart provides commission-free equity delivery trading and facilitates investments in mutual funds.

Process Botics Pvt Ltd, which runs decarbonisation platform Accacia, raised $6.49 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Illuminate Financial, AC Ventures, Accel India, and B Capital. Founded in 2022, Accacia offers an AI-enabled SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that helps real estate asset managers, owners and developers track their emissions and design decarbonisation solutions.

Spacetech firm Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd raised $6.47 million in Series A2 funding from IvyCap Ventures, Silverneedle Ventures, and the Indian Angel Network. The startup will use the funds to set up the first phase of its 2.8 lakh sq ft spacecraft manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, said media reports.

Rounding up the top five funding deals for the week was Planeprog Technology Labs Pvt Ltd, which runs Plane, an open-source project management platform Plane. The company raised $4 million in seed funding from OSS Capital.