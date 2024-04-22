Altum Credo Home Finance Pvt Ltd raised $40 million from a consortium of backers including Z3Partners, Oikocredit, British International Investment (CDC Group), Aavishkaar Capital, Amicus Capital Partners, and PS Pai and family, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The home loans firm caters to borrowers from low- and medium-income segments. B2B marketplace Instant...

Altum Credo Home Finance Pvt Ltd raised $40 million from a consortium of backers including Z3Partners, Oikocredit, British International Investment (CDC Group), Aavishkaar Capital, Amicus Capital Partners, and PS Pai and family, according to a report by PrivateCircle Research. The home loans firm caters to borrowers from low- and medium-income segments.

B2B marketplace Instant Procurement Services Pvt Ltd, which operates under the ProcMart brand, raised Series B funding of $30 million from Paramark Ventures, Fundamentum Partnership, and Nuvama Private Equity (Edelweiss Private Equity). ProcMart connects buyers and sellers through an application, facilitating easy procurement of consumer goods, durables, automotive, oil and gas, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products.

Beyond Odds Technologies closed a seed funding round, raising $11 million from Matrix Partners India, Lightspeed India Partners, InnoVen Capital, Alteria Capital, and a host of individuals including Ritesh Agarwal, Gaurav Munjal, Mayank Kumar, Ramakant Sharma, Abhishek Goyal, Rohit MA, Puneet Kumar, Abhinav Sinha, and Sumer Juneja. Emversity operates as an employability-driven edtech platform, guiding students through the process of acquisition, training, certification, and placement into industry-specific jobs.



Wow Momo Foods Pvt Ltd, the firm behind the WOW! Momo brand, raised Series D funding of $8 million from Z3Partners. Wow! Momo runs a eatery chain offering traditional momos as well as momo-filled burgers (MoBurgs), and momo-based desserts.

Felurian Technology Pvt Ltd, the firm behind ClickPost, closed Series A funding of $6 million from Inflexor Ventures, Athera Venture Partners (Inventus India), Riverwalk Holdings, and Rebright Partners. ClickPost offers an e-commerce shipping and courier integration platform.