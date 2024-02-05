Krutrim Si Designs, an artificial intelligence (AI) company founded in April 2023, raised $50 million from Matrix Partners India, according to PrivateCircle Research. With the latest fundraise, Krutrim has turned unicorn, with a $1 billion valuation. Media reports say it is the fastest startup to achieve the unicorn tag.Krutrim will use the funds to drive innovation and expand its...

Krutrim will use the funds to drive innovation and expand its global reach.

Gurugram-based mobility startup BluSmart raised $25 million from responsAbility Investments. Founded in 2019, BluSmart operates in the ride-hailing space with an all-electric offering including ride-sharing, car-sharing, and scooter-sharing. It owns and operates over 4,000 EV chargers across 34 charging hubs, according to the company.

Radar Ventures Pvt Ltd, which operates digital cross-border supply chain startup WIZ Freight, raised $15 million in Series B funding from SBI Holdings , Tiger Global, Nippon Express, Axilor, Arali Investments, and Unikon Shipping Ventures. Established in 2020, WIZ helps exporters and importers in emerging markets book and manage their cross-border shipments on its technology platform.

Office commute platform Moveinsync Technology Solutons, established in 2009, secured $15 million in Series C funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. The startup offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to automate employee transportation processes.

Vikran Engineering & Exim Pvt Ltd, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, raised $10 million in a pre-IPO placement round from India Inflection Opportunity Fund, Ashish Kacholia, and other investors. The firm provides services for power-related projects, including infrastructure, transmission, substations, and distribution.