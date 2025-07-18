Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator to boost consumer durables business

Reliance Retail announced on Friday (July 18) its acquisition of the iconic home appliances brand Kelvinator, marking a significant move to strengthen its position in India’s fast-growing consumer durables market.

By bringing Kelvinator under its umbrella, Reliance aims to fuse its massive retail network with the brand’s longstanding reputation for innovation and dependable performance.

100-year legacy

Kelvinator, a pioneer in home refrigeration, rose to prominence in India during the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, “The Coolest One".

Renowned for durable, high-performance, and affordable appliances, the brand has maintained a reputation for quality and innovation throughout its 100-year history.

The acquisition is part of Reliance’s strategy to make high-quality, globally-benchmarked appliances more widely available to Indian consumers.

Accelerating growth

With this deal, Reliance Retail plans to tap deeper into the premium home appliances segment, offer more choice to consumers, and accelerate its growth in the consumer durables space.

“Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready,” said Isha M Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

“The acquisition of Kelvinator is a pivotal milestone that enables us to significantly broaden our portfolio of trusted global innovations for Indian consumers. This effort is backed by our unparalleled scale, robust service infrastructure, and market-leading distribution network,” she added.

Broader strategy

It aligns with Reliance Retail’s broader strategy of strengthening its consumer durables lineup via its vast network of 19,340 stores and digital platforms.

Reliance Retail plans to leverage Kelvinator’s brand equity and product development capabilities to scale up offerings across multiple categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances.

Operating across sectors such as grocery, electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and pharmaceuticals, Reliance Retail also collaborates with over three million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.