Reliance remains India's most prominent corporate presence in media: Wizikey report

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest corporation by revenues, profits and market value, topped the 2023 Wizikey News Source ranking as India's most visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India (SBI) is a distant second on the ranking, followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel Ltd, according to Wizikey's News Score Report.

The Wizikey’s News Score is the industry's first integrated metric that measures news visibility. The score is determined by the volume of news, headline presence, reach of publications, and readership.

Reliance has continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings since its inception for each of the last four years. Most importantly, Reliance has improved its News Score year after year.

For its No.1 position Reliance has a News Score of 96.46 for 2023. It was 92.56 for 2022, which was a marked improvement from its News Score of 84.9 in 2021.

Monthly analysis showed that RIL's News Score was above 98 for 3 out of the last 6 months from June to November 2023.

While Reliance's 2023 score was made on its cumulative reach of 74 billion, SBI had a news score of 85.81 with a cumulative reach of 46.9 billion, HDFC Bank had a news score of 84.06 (42.4 billion cumulative reach), ICICI Bank 81.9 (42.2 billion) and Bharati Airtel had a news score of 80.64 (40.3 billion cumulative reach), the report said.

Wizikey's News Score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.

The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership. The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter, and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

According to Wizikey's research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. Its score at 216.8k in the volume parameter, 31.5k under the headlines parameter, 14.3k under the publication parameter and 74 billion on the readership criteria – each parameter representing a wide 58-167 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI.

Role of a vibrant and savvy corporate communications team is extremely important in ensuring media visibility for any company. The continuing leadership in the Wizikey rankings is yet another feather in the cap for Reliance’s in-house communications team, which has won multiple accolades in the past. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)