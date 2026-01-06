Reliance rejects report on Russian oil shipments to Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday (January 6) rejected a media report claiming that the company had received Russian crude oil at its Jamnagar refinery in recent weeks.

The company clarified that no Russian oil cargoes have arrived at the Jamnagar refinery over the past three weeks and that it does not anticipate any deliveries of Russian crude in January.

No consignments received

In a statement posted on social media, Reliance said, “A news report in Bloomberg claiming that ‘three vessels laden with Russian oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery’ is blatantly untrue.”

Reliance Industries reiterated that there have been no recent consignments of Russian crude delivered to the refinery.

Statement by Reliance Industries Limited:A news report in Bloomberg claiming “three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited’s Jamnagar refinery” is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries’s Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 5, 2026

“Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil in the past approximately three weeks and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January,” the statement said.

Company issues clarification

The company further noted that vessel tracking data merely indicate possible destinations and do not confirm actual purchases or deliveries. Reliance also expressed strong displeasure at the publication of the report despite its denial.

“We are deeply pained that those who claim to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore RIL’s denial of purchasing any Russian oil for delivery in January and proceeded to publish an incorrect report that tarnishes our image,” the company added.

Located in Gujarat, the Jamnagar refinery is the world’s largest oil refining complex and is a key contributor to India’s fuel supply and export capacity.

Report cites vessel tracking data

Bloomberg on January 2 reported that three vessels carrying around 2.2 million barrels of Russian crude were bound for Jamnagar.

The report cited vessel tracking data from Kpler, which monitors ship movements and projected destinations, and suggested that Reliance may have resumed imports of Russian crude after previously scaling them back amid US sanctions.

The report came at a time when the United States and the European Union had tightened sanctions on Russian oil, including curbs on shipping, insurance and financial transactions.