Reliance Jio's mobile, broadband services hit across major cities due to nationwide outage

Reliance Jio customers faced major disruptions in mobile internet, JioFibre and voice connectivity due to a nationwide service outage on Monday afternoon.

According to data from Downdetector, 54 per cent user complaints were related to mobile internet issues, while 27 per cent were about JioFiber and 19 per cent involved mobile network problems. Users across several major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, and Chandigarh, were affected by this outage.

So far, Reliance Jio has not released an official explanation for the disruption.

Meanwhile, users took to social media platform X to vent and share their challenges due to the outage. Media reports said that Reliance Jio customers in Kerala are facing difficulties in accessing Jio services.