Reliance announces Jio AI Cloud Welcome offer; unveils call recording service

Stepping up the company's AI and cloud play, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday (August 29) announced that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, digital content and data.

Addressing the 47th AGM of RIL, Ambani said the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali, which would bring a "powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone, everywhere".

“Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. And we will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage,” he said.

Jio Phone Call AI



Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani unveiled the Jio Phone Call AI, an exciting new feature designed to revolutionise the way users interact during phone calls.



He said Jio Phone Call AI will let users record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it.



“It can also summarise the call and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages -- all with just a few clicks,” he said.

Storing phone call in Jio Cloud



With the Jio Phone Call AI, users can seamlessly record and store any phone call in the Jio Cloud, ensuring that vital conversations are never lost.



The AI automatically transcribes spoken words into text, allowing users to review key points later. Additionally, it offers translation services, making calls understandable across different languages.

This feature enables individuals to record important discussions, making them searchable and shareable, thus enhancing communication irrespective of linguistic barriers.

How to use Jio Phone Call AI



Users can add a dedicated AI call number to their ongoing calls similar to a conference call setup. Subsequently, dial the Jio Phone Call AI number: 1-800-1732673. Once connected, listen to the welcome message and press 1 to start recording.



Once you start your conversation the Phone Call AI will automatically record, transcribe, and translate in the background. To maintain transparency, the AI will periodically announce, “The call is being recorded.”



If you need to pause transcription at any point, simply press 2. The AI will notify you with “Transcription is paused.” To resume, press 1 again; and to end the session, press 3.



The feature supports a variety of formats, including one-on-one calls, group conferences, and even personal notes.



(With agency inputs)

