RBI's 'surprise' move to cut repo rate will boost credit growth, say bankers

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Welcoming the 0.50 per cent rate cut along with a staggered reduction in the cash reserve ratio, bankers on Friday affirmed that the RBI moves will lead to an acceleration in the credit growth.

CS Setty, Chairman of the largest lender SBI, who also chairs the industry's lobby grouping IBA, said the policy communication was "action-packed - innovative, out of the box and an unanticipated surprise”.

He said the MPC has "broadly addressed" any concerns on slowdown in growth on account of global uncertainties.

"The policy is definitely positive for all sectors of the economy, particularly for banking and finance. In particular, lower cost of borrowing will act as a counterbalance to any uncertainty," Setty said.

Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of PNB, said the moves, which also include a shift to a neutral stance, reflect a forward-looking approach to nurturing growth while maintaining price and financial stability.

"With inflation trending lower and macro indicators showing resilience, this policy move will support credit offtake, boost investor sentiment, and further strengthen India's growth momentum," he said.

PNB sees this as an opportunity to step up credit deployment, especially towards productive sectors and retail demand, Chandra said.

Among the non-bank lenders, Tata Capital's MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal said it is a decisive rate cut which signals a clear and welcome move towards nurturing growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

"These measures are timely in easing systemic liquidity and lowering borrowing costs, which will help stimulate domestic consumption and support the investment cycle - both vital for sustaining India's growth momentum," he added.

The early rate cut, along with an inflation forecast under 4 per cent, demonstrates trust in India's macroeconomic foundations and aligns with the requirement to boost demand in crucial sectors, Salee S Nair, MD and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, said.

Citi India's CEO K Balasubramanian said the policy addresses the economy's needs in an uncertain global environment.

"Given the slight downward revision of GDP forecast and easing inflationary pressures, the rate cut should help in addressing the concerns around growth, help equity and debt markets, financial and infrastructure sectors, and provide optimism for the economy dealing with apprehensions around the US tariff hike," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)