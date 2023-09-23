Railways to roll out high-speed train between Ahmedabad, Sanand in 6 months

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday (September 23) said a high-speed train will start plying between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.

The minister made the announcement at the ground-breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron’s plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand, Vaishnaw said. “A world-class train will start between Ahmedabad and Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months,” the Railway Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT portfolio, said the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to Rs 5 lakh crore in the next few years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made-in-India semiconductors, he added.

He said that Gujarat has taken the lead in the semiconductor space.

Micron in June had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of US$ 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

The company has roped in Tata Projects for phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

(With agency inputs)

