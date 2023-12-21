Railway land equal to 30 Narendra Modi stadiums encroached upon

One of the largest land owners among all government departments, the Indian Railways (IR), seems to be unable to curb illegal encroachments along its various land parcels spread across the country. And, it seems to have quite simply thrown up its hands on the issue.

IR admitted in Parliament that it has been unable to access over 1,900 acres of land, which is equivalent to 30 Narendra Modi Stadiums (the world’s largest cricket stadium built in Ahmedabad with a seating capacity of 1.3 lakh spectators and spread over 63 acres) due to encroachments.

Land is a valuable asset, more so in the case of Indian Railways, since the government has been eyeing vast tracts of used and unused land with the national transporter, as part of its larger asset monetisation pipeline.

About a fourth of the total National Monetisation Pipeline target of ₹6 lakh-crore, which was to be raised between 2022-2025, was to come from monetisation of Railways assets including tracks, stations and railway stadia. But now, as IR has admitted in Parliament that 780 hectares of land (nearly 1,934 acres) remains encroached and that the station redevelopment programme with participation of private entities has not all worked according to plan, will the NMP targets be met?

Stalled station redevelopment project Besides not being able to access its own land parcels of over 1,900 acres, IR's station redevelopment project has seen multiple editions and various revenue generation models over the years without much success. The attempts of the ministry to redevelop one of the biggest railway stations (in terms of footfall and number of trains), the New Delhi Railway Station, have been unsuccessful multiple times due to lukewarm response from the private sector. It is yet to take off despite repeated attempts at inviting private sector participation. The issues related to land under IR and the performance of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority set up by IR in 2006 to generate revenue by developing vacant and underutilised railway land, were examined by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways. Ministry helpless In its response to the parliamentary panel, IR provided details of the number of actions its zonal authorities regularly took to evict encroachers. It said it could do little to address the issue. Further, it cited lack of support from local bodies/civil administration, local law and order issues and pending litigation about encroached land parcels to admit that adhering to its own mandated timeline for the removal of squatters looks difficult.